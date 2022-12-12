Deloitte CTO's 10 sure-shot ways to ace interviews. Viral thread

For thousands of professionals around the world, 2022 was tough with mass layoffs happening across Big Tech. Others struggled to find jobs due to to hiring freezes.

If you are among those looking for new opportunities, these 10 qualities will make you stand out in interviews, according to Deloitte's chief technology officer, who has hired over 100 people in his career.

Leonard Alexandru, who oversees tax and legal matters at the management consulting company, said he can tell within minutes if a candidate has the traits he is looking for.

He listed them in a Twitter thread, beginning with honesty.

Alexandru said many people claim they know everything but get stuck when questioned in detail.

He would rather hear candidates talk about concepts they have never heard of and want to learn more about.

Second on Alexandru's list was "the right attitude". He said he looks for candidates who are positive, trustworthy and focussed on finding solutions. "Skills can be taught, attitude is deep-rooted," he remarked. Third, he said, candidates shouldn't be bad-mouthing their previous jobs. He said he understood people want to change jobs for a variety of reason but it doesn't mean they should discredit the companies they are leaving. Next, Alexandru said, he looks for commonalities. "I want to respect the candidate and share common values," he said. "Do I see myself working with her for 10+ years?" Fifth on his list were communication skills. "Communication is the number one factor related to a team's success," Alexandru said. "So I am very interested in how well you express a point of view. Without being aggressive." Sixth, he doesn't want people who work for him to say yes to everything. "I don't want to hire mindless robots, but people who I can trust to get the right job done," Alexandru wrote. "I want people who can challenge my decisions, the status quo and the direction of the team." Next in the Twitter thread was "preparation". The Deloitte boss said he looks out for how well a candidate has read the job description and researched the industry. Flowing from this was an initiative in asking question. Alexandru said he didn't want to be the only person asking questions in an interview. Candidates should be asking what challenges they will face in the role and why the previous person left, among others. Next, he said candidates should be passionate about the jobs they are applying for. "If I don't see the passion, we won't work well together," Alexandru explained. And last, but the most important of all, was demonstrating achievements. "Show me, don't tell me," he added. "Anyone can write anything in a CV." Deloitte, along with PricewaterhouseCoopers, is the top company hiring tech workers at present, Insider reported citing an analysis by employment website Indeed. They're not traditional tech companies, but they really assist and support and consult so many other companies that are trying to up level their tech presence," career expert Scott Dobroski told the website. "

READ MORE