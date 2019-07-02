Lenovo's Z6 will ship with Snapdragon 730 SoC, OLED display and 4,000 mAh battery

Lenovo is gearing up to add a third smartphone to its Z6 lineup. The Z6 series currently boasts a flagship Z6 Pro and a budget Z6 Lite, which would make the next Z6 smartphone a mid-range offering.

While we’ve known another version of the Lenovo Z6 has been in the pipeline for quite some time, the specs of the device remained under wraps, up until now. Lenovo VP, Chang Cheng, took to the Chinese social media platform, Weibo to announce a key specification of the upcoming Z6 handset.

According to Cheng, Lenovo’s latest handset packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. The Snapdragon 730 SoC is an 8nm System-on-Chip (SoC), which was unwrapped by Qualcomm earlier this year.

The 730 SoC clocks at 2.2GHz and delivers up to 35% better performance than its predecessor. The Snapdragon 730 SoC sports a Kryo 470 octa-core CPU and Adreno 618 GPU.

Considering its Snapdragon 730 SoC, the Lenovo Z6 will debut in the mid-range market space. Lenovo is also bringing Game Turbo technology to its new Z6 smartphone, which will deliver enhanced gaming performance by freeing up memory and clearing background processes.

The company also confirmed that the upcoming handset would also pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W Quick Charge 3.0 support. Lenovo reportedly promises 395 hours of standby time, 38 hours of talk time, 16 hours of gaming and 26 hours of video playback on the new Z6 smartphone. Lenovo also claims 2 hours of gameplay after a 15-minute charge. The Z6 could also get a triple rear camera setup. It will also sport a 6.3-inch OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor.