you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition to launch on May 22; could sport a Snapdragon 730 SoC

The Z6 Youth Edition will also sport a tear-drop notch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

While flagship smartphones have dominated headlines lately, Lenovo seems to be stirring the pot with a budget version of its flagship Z6 Pro handset that launched in April. The company recently posted an official confirmation on its Weibo page that the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition will arrive on May 22.

According to some sources, the Z6 Lite edition will sport the recently released Snapdragon 730 SoC. Although the Chinese tech giant hasn't confirmed anything just yet, the Vice President of the Lenovo Group confirmed that the company would be launching a Lenovo smartphone with a Snapdragon chipset that wasn't available on the market.

Since then, Qualcomm launched two upper-mid tier SoCs, namely the Snapdragon 730 and 730G. Considering the Snapdragon 730G chip is more or less the same as the 730 with a little fine-tuning to improve gaming performance; we're likely to see the Snapdragon 730 show up on the Lenovo Z6 Youth smartphone.

While Qualcomm also released a Snapdragon 665 chipset, it is highly unlikely Lenovo will use it as phones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro – the Z6 Youth Edition's competition in budget space – use upgraded Snapdragon 675 and 710 chips respectively.

Lenovo also posted a teaser confirming that the Z6 lite edition will use L1 and L5 frequencies with GPS support for accurate tracking up to 1m, which is a big deal considering this handset will release as a mid-range handset.

The budget Z6 handset is also likely to get an FHD+ display. Looking at the teaser image shared by company's VP, you can tell the Z6 Youth Edition will also sport a tear-drop notch in the front that houses a possible 32-megapixel camera. This new budget variant of the Z6 could also feature a triple rear camera setup, considering the flagship Z6 Pro offers a quad camera setup.
First Published on May 20, 2019 11:58 am

tags #smartphones #Snapdragon #Technology

