Lenovo Z6 Lite launched in China; sports Snapdragon 710 SoC, triple-rear camera setup

Lenovo just took the lid off its new budget smartphone titled the Z6 Youth Edition. The Z6 Lite comes in as the budget cousin of Lenovo’s flagship Z6 Pro, which released last month.



4GB RAM and 64GB Storage - CNY 1,099 (Roughly Rs 11,000)



6GB RAM and 64GB Storage - CNY 1,399 (Roughly Rs 14,000)



6GB RAM and 128GB Storage - CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 17,000)



The Lenovo Z6 Lite (Youth Edition) has been launched in three variants in China;

Talking about the hardware, the budget Z6 Lite sports a 10nm Snapdragon 710 SoC with Kryo 360 CPU and Adreno 616 GPU. The Z6 is expected to feature a 6.39-inch FHD+ LTPS LCD panel with HDR10 support and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

In camera, the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition boasts a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The camera also offers 8x hybrid zoom. The 16-megapixel front camera is housed in the tear-drop notch on the front.

The smartphone is also expected to run on the latest Android 9.0 Pie based ZUI 11 out of the box. The device will be powered by a 4,050mAh battery which will provide the users with an all-day battery life.

Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS.

The new Z6 Lite also supports Dolby Atmos technology for a surround sound experience and comes in two colour variants - Knight Black and Magic Stardust.