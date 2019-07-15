App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenovo Z6 launches with OLED display, Snapdragon 730 and 4,000 mAh battery

Lenovo Z6 will offer stiff competition to the Realme X and Redmi K20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Redmi K20 and Realme X are undoubtedly two of the best mid-range smartphones around. However, they are about to get stiff competition in the form of the Lenovo Z6.

So, let’s take a look at all the details behind the potential contender for the best mid-range smartphone.

The Lenovo Z6 features an 8nm Snapdragon 730 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The Z6 also gets a massive 4,000 mAh battery capacity with 15W Quick Charge 3.0 support. Lenovo reportedly promises the Z6 will be able to deliver 395 hours of standby time, 16 hours of gaming, 26 hours of video playback and 8 hours of talk time.

The Lenovo Z6 sports a 6.39-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 93.1-per cent screen-to-body ratio and HDR 10 support. Lenovo's latest mid-range handset runs on Android Pie based on ZIUI 11 skin.

The triple rear camera set up on the Z6 includes a 24-megapixel primary (f/1.8) sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel telephoto (2x optical, 8x hybrid zoom) sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, the Z6 will likely get a 16-megapixel front snapper with f/2/0 aperture. On the front, the phone packs a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
When it comes to pricing, the base model of the Z6 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage comes in at Rs CNY 1,899 (Approx. Rs 19,000). The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will set consumers back CNY 2,099 (Approx. Rs 21,000), while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage costs CNY 2,499 (Approx. 25,000). The Z6 is currently only available in China with no confirmation of a release in India.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #Lenovo #Technology

