you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 03:29 PM IST

Lenovo Gaming Phone, Oppo Find X2, Asus ROG 3 & Zenfone 7 to run Snapdragon 865 SoC: Qualcomm

The Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone launching tomorrow will also feature the powerful Snapdragon 800 series chipset.

Carlsen Martin

Less than three months since Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 865 in December, the chipset has found a place in smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Xiaomi Mi 10 series, Sony Xperia 1 II, LG V60 ThinQ, Realme X50 Pro, and Vivo iQOO 3 to name a few.

Now, the San Diego based semiconductor manufacturer has released a list of several smartphones that will also utilise the new Snapdragon 800 series system-on-chip.

Upcoming devices such as the OnePlus 8 series, Google Pixel 5 series and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will almost undoubtedly feature the new processor. Beyond speculation, Qualcomm's list guarantees smartphones running on its new SD865 mobile platform.

The next generation of gaming smartphones arriving with the Snapdragon 865 SoC includes the Black Shark 3, Asus ROG Phone 3, Nubia Red Magic 5G, and Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone. While the first three on the list were expected, confirmation of a new Lenovo gaming phone came as a surprise.

A post on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo confirmed that the Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone will arrive with 55W fast charging, going from 0 to 50-percent in 15 minutes.

Additionally, the recently confirmed Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro, the successor to the Redmi K20 Pro, will debut sometime in March, also featuring the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The list of unannounced Snapdragon 865-powered handsets also includes the Asus ZenFone 7, FCNT arrows 5G, and Oppo Find X2. The Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone launching tomorrow will also feature the powerful Snapdragon 800 series chipset.

tags #Asus #gaming #Google #OnePlus #Realme #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi

