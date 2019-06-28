Lenovo announces its first 5G smartphone at Mobile World Congress Shanghai

5G is officially here, and smartphone manufacturers are racing against the clock to get their devices out and into the hands of consumers. Lenovo may be late to the 5G party, but better late than never.

Earlier this year, Lenovo revealed the second smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon 855 SoC as the Z6 Pro. At MWC Shanghai, the company unveiled a 5G version of the Z6 Pro. The 5G variant of the Z6 Pro is the first 5G smartphone Lenovo unveiled; considering the company displayed a prototype 5G laptop at Computex 2019.

The 5G successor to the Z5 Pro GT features a Snapdragon 855 chipset with an X50 modem that enables 5G connectivity. The 5G edition of the Z6 Pro gets a transparent back like the Mi 9 Explorer edition. However, unlike the Mi 9 Explorer that showcases the internal hardware of the device, we’re not quite sure if the Z6 Pro 5G edition does the same.

The Z6 Pro 5G Edition sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The 5G handset also integrates a sixth gen in-display fingerprint scanner with a waterdrop notch. The Z6 Pro’s display also features HDR 10 support and DC dimming.

The Z6 Pro 5G Edition will also get the same optics on the back and front. The module comprises of a quad-camera setup with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Lenovo’s 5G phone will also get a 4,000 mAh battery capacity with 27W fast charging similar to the Z6 Pro.

While Lenovo hasn’t mentioned anything about pricing and release date of its 5G handset, the original Z6 Pro starts at 2,899 Yuan (Approx. Rs 30,000) in China and goes all the way to 4,999 Yuan (Approx. Rs 52,000) for the top end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The Z6 Pro 5G may just come in one variant and could cost more than the high-end 12GB/512GB option.