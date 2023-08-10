X Corp vs govt case: Karnataka HC asks company to deposit 25 lakhs as bonafide

On June 30, the court dismissed X’s plea challenging some blocking orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

A division bench of Karnataka High Court on August 10 asked Twitter's parent company X Corp to deposit Rs 25 lakhs or 50 percent of the penalty imposed on it in the court's registry in a week's time to show it is bonafide while dismissing its plea challenging the blocking orders issued to it by the Union government.

The court made it clear that asking the company to deposit the amount should not be treated as an acceptance by the court that Twitter has a case.

Subject to the deposit of penalty, the order of the single-judge bench, which directed the micro-blogging site to pay Rs 50 lakh, will remain stayed. The judge had also ordered that if the penalty was not paid in 45 days, X corp would have to pay Rs 5,000 every day.

During the course of the hearing today, the Karnataka High Court came down heavily on X Corp. The court noted that X Corp had no document to show that it had complied with the government's 2021 take down order, however when the government sent a notice imposing penalty on it, it approached the high court. The court also noted that it was the company's responsibility and not the government's responsibility to show whether or not it had complied with the take down and blocking orders. Court also noted that it should have some regard for the law of the land.

Appearing for X Corp, lawyer Manu Kulkarni argued that there was a communication gap as the takedown and blocking orders were issued in the peak of the pandemic. He argued that the company had followed the government's orders.

Government argued at the court that X Corp had not followed any of its take down order despite repeated reminders and sought time to show some documents to this effect.

The court has accordingly adjourned the case to August 24.

The above transpired in an appeal filed by X Corp against the single judge's order from June 30, the court dismissing X’s plea challenging some blocking orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The issue goes back to June 2022, when MeitY served X (then Twitter) notices alleging the platform was non-compliant with the IT Rules, 2021. According to reports, MeitY contended that the platform was not complying with its blocking orders in their entirety.

When X filed the petition in the court, it was revealed that the platform had not complied with some of the orders, as MeitY had not provided sufficient reasons under Sec 69A to block such content. X had said that in some cases, MeitY, had only cited the grounds without specifying how it violates the act.