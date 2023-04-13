 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Won’t act on order scrapping 4% reservation to Muslims till April 18: Karnataka tells SC

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

In March 2023, the Karnataka government announced its decision to scrap the four per cent quota for minorities and add it to the existing quota of two dominant communities of the poll-bound state.

SCI

The Karnataka government on April 13 told the Supreme Court that it will not grant any admissions or appointments based on its Government Order (GO) scrapping 4 percent OBC reservation to Muslims.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the state, informed the top court while it was hearing a plea challenging the state government's decision to scrap 4 percent quota for OBC Muslims.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior counsels Dushyant Dave, Kapil Sibal and Gopal Sankaranarayanan vehemently contended before a bench led by Justice KM Joseph that the government order was passed on shaky grounds without considering any data, they further told the court that the reservations were scrapped days before elections were announced in the state.

Justice Joseph informed that the reservation was prima facie scrapped on shaky grounds and expressed his intention to stay the government order till the next date of hearing.