Won’t act on order scrapping 4% reservation to Muslims till April 18: Karnataka tells SC

SCI

The Karnataka government on April 13 told the Supreme Court that it will not grant any admissions or appointments based on its Government Order (GO) scrapping 4 percent OBC reservation to Muslims.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the state, informed the top court while it was hearing a plea challenging the state government's decision to scrap 4 percent quota for OBC Muslims.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior counsels Dushyant Dave, Kapil Sibal and Gopal Sankaranarayanan vehemently contended before a bench led by Justice KM Joseph that the government order was passed on shaky grounds without considering any data, they further told the court that the reservations were scrapped days before elections were announced in the state.

Justice Joseph informed that the reservation was prima facie scrapped on shaky grounds and expressed his intention to stay the government order till the next date of hearing.

SG Tushar Mehta, however, told the apex court that a stay could not be granted till it hears the government and he wishes to place certain documents on record to convince the court on the basis of which the reservation was scrapped.

Appearing for the Vokkaligas and Lingayats, who were granted the 4 percent reservation that was scrapped, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that these communities will be greatly prejudiced if the court stays the GO without hearing them.

Both SG and Rohatgi sought time till April 17 to place their replies to the petitions challenging the scrapping of reservation. The court, however, asked the state to assure that the GO will not act on it till the case is heard next.

Though initially reluctant, SG Mehta eventually told the court that no admission or appointment will be made based on the GO till April 18, however, he can give no assurance beyond April 18.

The court thus granted time to the SG and Rohatgi to file their replies and adjourned the case to April 18 for a hearing. The court has also recorded the SG's statement in its order.

In March 2023, the Karnataka government announced its decision to scrap the 4 percent quota for minorities and add it to the existing quota of two dominant communities of the poll-bound state.

The 4 per cent reservation given to Muslims under the 2B classification of the OBC category will now be divided into two equal parts and added to the existing quota of Vokkaligas and Lingayats for whom two new reservation categories of 2C and 2D were created during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year.

The cabinet decided to bring religious minorities under the EWS category.