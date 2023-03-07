 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Day: Indian Supreme Court far more progressive than American in interpreting women’s rights, says lawyer Vibha Makhija

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 07, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

The senior advocate says that laws for the protection of women need to be loaded in their favour as otherwise, it would be very difficult for women to find a recourse

Senior Advocate Vibha Datta Makhija (54) has played a key role in a variety of cases. She has defended reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), been the amicus curiae (friend of the court) to help the Supreme Court (SC) expand the definition of "vulnerable witness" and expanded the ambit of sexual assault to include age and gender-neutral victims.

Makhija, a lawyer with over 30 years of experience, was designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 2013.

True to the definition of a senior advocate in the Advocates Act, Makhija has been a lawyer’s lawyer by guiding many young juniors and appearing in the courts for them.

She confesses that she was not a great student. “I started as a lawyer because I had no other options. However, it was the excitement of ideation and fighting for rights that attracted me to law,’’ she says.