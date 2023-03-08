 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Day 2023: Women lawyers have to work twice as hard to make a mark, says Anitha Shenoy

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 08, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

Senior Advocate Anitha Shenoy, a first-generation lawyer who represented five different states at the Supreme Court, says while women lawyers are an integral part of the legal profession, they still do not have equal status

Senior counsel Anitha Shenoy says women lawyers still have to battle condescension and patriarchal mindsets.

Senior counsel Anitha Shenoy has appeared in the Supreme Court and tribunals in a variety of cases on subjects such as taxation, environmental and labour laws.

As a first-generation lawyer, Shenoy did not plan on pursuing law but fell in love with the subject, which she describes as a love affair that continues to date.

Shenoy graduated from National Law School, Bengaluru in 1995 and enrolled in the Delhi Bar Council the same year. She says, “When I was graduating from the school, the National Law School of India University at Bangalore had been newly set up and my father was told about this institution by one of the faculty members. I wrote the entrance examination and cleared it. It was as simple as that.”

She started practice in 1995 as a Junior Associate at noted lawyer Indira Jaising’s chambers. During the early days of her career, Shenoy worked with the Legal Aid Cell of the Women’s Rights Initiative, which provided legal aid to over 100 victims of domestic violence in a year.