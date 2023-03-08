Women's Day 2023: Women lawyers have to work twice as hard to make a mark, says Anitha Shenoy

Senior counsel Anitha Shenoy has appeared in the Supreme Court and tribunals in a variety of cases on subjects such as taxation, environmental and labour laws.

As a first-generation lawyer, Shenoy did not plan on pursuing law but fell in love with the subject, which she describes as a love affair that continues to date.

Shenoy graduated from National Law School, Bengaluru in 1995 and enrolled in the Delhi Bar Council the same year. She says, “When I was graduating from the school, the National Law School of India University at Bangalore had been newly set up and my father was told about this institution by one of the faculty members. I wrote the entrance examination and cleared it. It was as simple as that.”

She started practice in 1995 as a Junior Associate at noted lawyer Indira Jaising’s chambers. During the early days of her career, Shenoy worked with the Legal Aid Cell of the Women’s Rights Initiative, which provided legal aid to over 100 victims of domestic violence in a year.

"As a first-generation lawyer, I felt that the only way I could have had a Supreme Court practice was to become an Advocate On Record (AOR) at that time. I gave the AOR examination in 2001 and was one of the eight advocates who cleared the examination that year." In 2006, Shenoy became Karnataka's lawyer in the Supreme Court and continued to represent the state for over 10 years, before resigning in 2016. "These 10 years were some of the busiest years of my professional career when I had the opportunity to argue cases on a variety of subjects. The only flip side was the fee, which was abysmally low (Rs 2,000 per case) and disproportionate to the time and effort put in. Although professionally satisfying it was challenging financially," she says. Shenoy represented five states during these years and found the experience very rewarding. Till her designation as a senior advocate in 2019, Shenoy was also the lawyer for many organisations such as the National Human Rights Commission and National Legal Services Authority. Speaking of her designation as a senior advocate, Shenoy says, "This designation was a recognition of 23 years of hard work, perseverance and commitment to the profession." On representing 5 states in Supreme Court Shenoy says, "As a state's lawyer, I remember that there was no one to pat you on the back or give you any bouquets when you succeeded but if ever there was an adverse order the brickbats definitely came your way." On women lawyers On the increase in the number of women lawyers in the recent past, Shenoy says, "Women lawyers have become an extremely integral part of the legal profession, in litigation and otherwise." However, she notes that it will not be accurate to say that the profession is equal for men and women. She says, "Women lawyers still have to battle condescension, patronising attitude and patriarchal mindsets from male lawyers and, in some cases, the judges." Women lawyers often have to work twice as hard to make a mark, she says. "However, of late, I am seeing a lot of young women lawyers performing exceedingly well, which is reflective of the times to come." Shenoy's mantra for success "There are no shortcuts in the profession. The only way of succeeding is to work extremely hard. The mantra that I have followed, and will continue to follow, is to always be fair and respectful to the Court, be courteous and decent to your colleagues, and be honest with your clients."

S.N.Thyagarajan