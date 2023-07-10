Use of ED’s power to arrest needs to be looked into: Senior Advocate Amit Desai

Amit Desai on powers of ED

Senior counsel Amit Desai, speaking exclusively with Moneycontrol on the powers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said that the principles for arrest across the enforcement and investigation agencies are more or less the same, however the frequency of its use by the ED needs to be looked into.

“They (ED) arrest people in the highest echelons of the political and business establishment, and that catches the imagination of the people (about its powers),” he said.

ED has the powers to investigate and make arrests for violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. The agency has come under heavy criticism for excessively indulging in its power to arrest, and opposition parties have criticised the government of using the agency frequently.

Desai noted that in the 1980s and ‘90s, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) used their power to arrest very freely, however, ever the since the Supreme Court laid down the principles of arrest through various judgments, CBI had cut down on the same and focussed more on collecting evidence to prove an allegation against a person.

“We have gone through such cycles. We saw in the ‘90s that the police agencies frequently exercised the power to arrest under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act (TADA),” Desai added.

Desai noted that agencies should reflect on whether they need to exercise the power to arrest the way they do, or if there are better ways of investigation, as ultimately it is the evidence that an agency collects that proves or disproves a crime in a court of law.

“Custodial interrogation is needed only when you are unable to find evidence to support a case. In case of money laundering, a lot of it is bank transactions. Since it is largely based on documents, the investigating agency can trace the entries in the books of accounts and in bank statements, and find out where the money came from,” he explained.

‘Twin conditions’ require a relook:

In July 2023, the Supreme Court upheld various aspects of the PMLA which give ED its powers to arrest and interrogate. One of the aspects that the court upheld was that to obtain bail, an accused must prove there are reasonable grounds to believe that they are not guilty and that they will not commit the offence if released. This is popularly known as the ‘twin conditions’ for bail.

According to Desai, the SC must review this. “In a legislation like money laundering, where the punishment is imprisonment for seven years, do we need twin conditions? We may say money laundering is a heinous crime that affects the economy, but do we need these conditions, which makes it that much more difficult for litigants to get bail?,” he asked, adding that twin conditions takes away the discretion of a judicial officer to grant bail (if the conditions aren’t met), for which a litigant will then have to come to the apex court. Desai opined that offences under the PMLA should be brought on par with other offences under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which are punishable with an imprisonment of seven years.

Asked if the ED is arresting persons belonging to the real estate sector more, Desai said, “I don't see any kind of discrimination by ED to say that they’re going after real estate more than others. If you look at the history, bankers have been arrested, people were arrested for allegations of money laundering in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. So you'll find that there is a whole range of people from different businesses who are being arrested in relation to these money laundering cases.”

Desai is among the country’s leading criminal lawyers, and has appeared in many high profile cases across many courts. He represented Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the hit-and-run case and obtained a bail for him in 2015 from the Bombay High Court. Desai represented Sharukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in 2021. Desai also obtained bail for Chanda Kocchar earlier this year in a case linked to alleged irregularities in loans granted to Videocon.