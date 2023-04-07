Union Law Minister expresses concern over digital media's influence on lawmakers

Kiren Rijiju

The Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on April 7 expressed his concern about how some individuals who do not wish to see India progress are using digital, social, and electronic media to mislead lawmakers. He noted that uninformed discussions and debates in society can sometimes make lawmakers the victim of such elements.

He further stated that attempts have been made in the last few months to create a false narrative of differences between the government and judiciary. However, Rijiju emphasized that differences of opinion are an integral part of democracy and should not be mistaken for confrontation.

According to Rijiju, India's rapid growth and progress as a powerful nation are causing concern among certain forces. As India is the fifth largest economy in the world, it is crucial that all three branches of the government work in harmony.

Rijiju made these comments during the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court, which were attended by several dignitaries, including President Draupadi Murmu, Chief Justice of India Chandrachud, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria.