Torrent to appeal against NCLAT order allowing RCap's second auction

The NCLAT order came on a petition filed by Vistra ITCL (India), one of the lenders of Reliance Capital, challenging an order of NCLT which restricted further auction of the bankrupt firm.

Torrent Investments is planning to challenge in Supreme Court the order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which allowed lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital (RCap) seeking another round of auction, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol requesting anonymity.

After the first auction, Torrent Investments was the highest bidder with a bid of Rs 8,640 crore for Reliance Capital. The CoC of Reliance Capital, subsequently opted for second auction after it received an offer from Hinduja group of Rs 9,000 crore, higher than that of Torrent Investments.

This was challenged by Torrent Investments before the Mumbai bench of NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal).

The NCLT had on February 2 held that the challenge mechanism for financial bids stood concluded as on December 21, 2022, with the bid of Torrent Investments at Rs 8,640 crore being the highest.

The CoC of RCap appealed this order in NCLAT.

On March 2, NCLAT allowed a petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital seeking another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing insolvency process.

A two-member bench set aside an order passed by NCLT and said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid.

The appellate tribunal permitted the CoC to continue with the challenge mechanism and invite bids after two weeks.

