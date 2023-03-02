English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 day to go : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    Torrent to appeal against NCLAT order allowing RCap's second auction

    On March 2, NCLAT allowed a petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital seeking another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing insolvency process.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    March 02, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
    The NCLAT order came on a petition filed by Vistra ITCL (India), one of the lenders of Reliance Capital, challenging an order of NCLT which restricted further auction of the bankrupt firm.

    The NCLAT order came on a petition filed by Vistra ITCL (India), one of the lenders of Reliance Capital, challenging an order of NCLT which restricted further auction of the bankrupt firm.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Torrent Investments is planning to challenge in Supreme Court the order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which allowed lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital (RCap) seeking another round of auction, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol requesting anonymity.

    After the first auction, Torrent Investments was the highest bidder  with a bid of Rs 8,640 crore for Reliance Capital.  The CoC of Reliance Capital, subsequently opted for second auction after it received an offer from Hinduja group of Rs 9,000 crore, higher than that of Torrent Investments.

    This was challenged by Torrent Investments before the Mumbai bench of NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal).

    The NCLT had on February 2 held that the challenge mechanism for financial bids stood concluded as on December 21, 2022, with the bid of Torrent Investments at Rs 8,640 crore being the highest.

    The CoC of RCap appealed this order in NCLAT.

    Related stories

    On March 2, NCLAT allowed a petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital seeking another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing insolvency process.

    A two-member bench set aside an order passed by NCLT and said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid.

    The appellate tribunal permitted the CoC to continue with the challenge mechanism and invite bids after two weeks.

    The NCLAT order came on a petition filed by Vistra ITCL (India), one of the lenders of Reliance Capital, challenging an order of NCLT which restricted further auction of the bankrupt firm.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    Tags: #COC #NCLAT #Reliance Capital #Supreme Court
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 03:42 pm