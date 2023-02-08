 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The right to remain silent: A guide to being a civil witness under PMLA

Gagan Kumar
Feb 08, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

The Supreme Court has held that it must be shown that the person was compelled under duress to make a statement resulting in the incrimination of the accused. If mentioned voluntarily, the person is not protected by Article 20(3) for the right to remain silent.

A famous feature of almost all legal dramas set in the US is the “Right to Remain Silent”, part of the Miranda Rights and rights under the Fifth Amendment. In India, this feature is available to the citizens by way of Article 20(3) of our Constitution. It is further reinforced by one of the most notable cases in Indian Criminal Jurisprudence—D.K. Basu v. State of West Bengal. However, there is one key difference: In India, the right against self-incrimination is limited only to criminal cases; in the US, it is available both as a civil and criminal remedy.

A panoramic view of Article 20(3) states “no person accused of any offence shall be compelled to be a witness against himself.” According to the wording of the clause, the protection of this clause is limited only to criminal proceedings. Therefore, under civil proceedings, a person cannot refuse to answer a question using the defence of Article 20(3).

It is pertinent to note that the protection under Article 20(3) is not available to a person who is being interrogated under the Customs Act, 1962, or Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, since the person is not “accused of an offence” and isn’t entitled to a lawyer. The provisions of Article 20(3) only come into effect once the person is placed in the position of the accused.

Moreover, keeping in mind the principle of Occam’s Razor, this protection is not extended to civil cases as using it in civil cases may protect the individual from further proceedings which may be criminal in nature, as is seen one too many times in cases involving economic offences such as the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA).