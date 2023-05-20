TCS of 20% on international spends, credit cards unconstitutional, will be struck down: Sr Adv SS Naganand

TCS

Tax collected at Source (TCS) levy on overseas payments made by debit/credit cards is a thoughtless and unconstitutional legislation, which will no doubt be struck down by the courts when challenged.

The constitution has made it clear that there can be no collection of tax without the authority of law. When the income tax act does not impose a levy on expenditure incurred via debit/credit cards, the provision for collection tax on the amount spent abroad is clearly without the authority of law.

The constitutional validity of the law can be challenged before the high courts or the Supreme Court on the basis of the fact that it is against the original principles of the law.

For instance, in spite of being part of the 2018 finance bill, electoral bonds have been challenged on the ground that they are against the established principles of law. Any legislation/rules introduced by Parliament could be termed unconstitutional by the court if it is against the principles of the Constitution.

The provisions of the income tax act stipulate that at the time of payment for a transaction that is to be taxed, a small percentage of the money is deducted at source by the payer, and deposited with the tax authorities. This is what is known as Tax Deduction at Source (TDS). For instance, when a person pays a fee to their lawyer, they deduct 10 percent from the fee towards income tax.

The government has, however, stretched this concept by introducing TCS, a charge that is imposed by the seller on the buyer when certain products are purchased. The government has now levied 20 percent TCS on the usage of a debit/credit cards overseas. For instance, if one were to use a credit card and pay a bus fare of 2 Pounds in London, it will attract 20 percent TCS. If one enjoys a cup of coffee at a Starbucks in New York, that would also attract 20 percent of TCS. This is draconian as the tax is levied at a point where there is no certainty on whether the transaction is even taxable.

The subsequent clarification by the Finance Ministry that overseas expenditure of up to Rs 7 lakh a year will not attract TCS is hardly any relief. The question here is, how will one keep track of this limit and what is the logic for Rs 7 lakh? For frequent business travellers who use corporate credit cards, Rs 7 lakh is a meaningless exemption.

An tax payer will now have to wade through the Income Tax Department's website to check on forms and keep a track of all TCS amounts to claim it as advance tax. By doing this , Government is collecting tax on an event which is not in the bounds of law.

Mere lip service in the name of ease of doing business is a meaningless mantra when individuals are subjected to such unfair and unconstitutional provisions, which will no doubt be struck down when challenged before the court.

(SS Naganand is a qualified Chartered Accountant and senior advocate of Karnataka High Court. His areas of practice include Corporate and Commercial Laws, International Trade and Business Laws, Taxation Laws, Intellectual Property Law, Infrastructure, Power & Electricity Laws, Venture Capital Investments, Arbitration and Mediation, and Land Laws.)