Supreme Court’s chequered history with ‘sealed cover’ documents

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 20, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

The court has, on many instances, said that sealed cover jurisprudence promotes a culture of opaqueness, which is not in line with the principles of natural justice

On February 17, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud’s bench refused to accept the government’s sealed cover suggestions on the proposed committee to examine stock market regulatory mechanisms in the context of the Adani-Hindenburg controversy.

The CJI observed that he would prefer the process to be transparent and the petitioners to be aware of the scope of the committee’s examination of regulatory laws. The court will now appoint the committee and decide its scope of examination.

This is, however, not the first instance where the CJI has refused to consider documents in a sealed cover.

In November 2022, a bench led by CJI Chandrachud, while hearing the challenge to ban MediaOne, a Kerala-based TV channel, observed that when documents are shown to the court in a sealed cover, it denies the opposing side an opportunity to defend themselves.