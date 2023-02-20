Supreme Court’s chequered history with ‘sealed cover’ documents

The Supreme Court of India

On February 17, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud’s bench refused to accept the government’s sealed cover suggestions on the proposed committee to examine stock market regulatory mechanisms in the context of the Adani-Hindenburg controversy.

The CJI observed that he would prefer the process to be transparent and the petitioners to be aware of the scope of the committee’s examination of regulatory laws. The court will now appoint the committee and decide its scope of examination.

This is, however, not the first instance where the CJI has refused to consider documents in a sealed cover.

In November 2022, a bench led by CJI Chandrachud, while hearing the challenge to ban MediaOne, a Kerala-based TV channel, observed that when documents are shown to the court in a sealed cover, it denies the opposing side an opportunity to defend themselves.

‘Sealed cover jurisprudence’ as it is called now is when a litigant shows documents that are confidential in their opinion to the court in a sealed cover, without giving copies to the opposing side, as is mandated in law.

What is sealed cover jurisprudence?

According to the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 no person shall be entitled to receive copies of or extracts from a letter or document of any confidential nature or any paper, which the Chief Justice or the Judges of the Court direct to keep in a sealed cover or considers to be of confidential nature, in the public interest.

Why is it criticised?

Sealed cover documents produced in courts are criticised because they do not give the opposing party an opportunity to counter the claims that are made against them in the documents in a sealed cover. Lawyers also criticise it for being non-transparent and against the principles of natural justice, where each party gets to present their case and counter the arguments mounted against them through documents.

In October 2022, a CJI DY Chandrachud-led bench, in Cdr Amit Sharma’s case, criticised the ‘sealed cover jurisprudence’ for the following reasons:

a) It denies the affected party its right to challenge an order since the issue is decided on documents that are not shared with them.

b) The courts, while relying on material furnished in the sealed cover, arrive at a finding, which is then effectively placed beyond challenge as the reasons are often not disclosed.

c) It perpetuates a culture of opaqueness and secrecy. It places absolute power in the hands of the court and tilts the balance of power in litigation in favour of a dominant party, which has control over information, which is most often than not the state.

The judgment also observed that “A judicial order accompanied by reasons is the hallmark of the justice system. It espouses the rule of law. However, the sealed cover practice places the process by which the decision is arrived at, beyond scrutiny. The sealed cover procedure affects the functioning of the justice delivery system, both at an individual case-to-case level and at an institutional level.”

However, the judgment made it clear that not all information must be disclosed in public. It stated that sensitive information affecting the privacy of individuals, such as the identity of a sexual harassment victim, cannot be disclosed. It also made it clear that sealed covers can only be used under exceptional circumstances where there should be a substantial reason for doing so.

Instances of Supreme Court’s brush with sealed covers:

1) In 2019, during former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s bail hearing in the INX Media case, the Supreme Court criticised the Delhi High Court for relying on material submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a sealed cover. The judgment said, “While the Judge was empowered to look at the materials produced in a sealed cover to satisfy his judicial conscience, the Judge should not have recorded findings based on the materials produced in a sealed cover.”

2) In the Rafale aircraft case, the court accepted the government’s contention that the case pertained to certain government secrets and asked the documents to be furnished in a sealed cover.

3) In the corruption case against former CBI director Alok Varma, the court asked the government to file the Central Vigilance Commission’s findings in a sealed cover.

4) The court relied on sealed cover documents in the 2G spectrum case.