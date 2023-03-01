 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Court to pronounce orders in Adani-Hindenburg PILs on March 2

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 01, 2023 / 09:58 PM IST

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is scheduled to deliver orders on public interest litigations (PILs) related to the impact of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group. The court had reserved its order on February 17 regarding the batch of PILs.

It is expected that the court will appoint a committee to strengthen the existing regulatory mechanism, which would protect investors from market volatility. The committee members will also be nominated by the court, and its scope of functioning will be drawn up.

During the hearing on February 17, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta circulated a sealed cover containing the suggested names for the committee and the scope of its work to examine stock market regulatory mechanisms after Adani company stocks crashed following the Hindenburg Research report on the group. However, the Supreme Court rejected the government's offer to maintain transparency and not give the impression that the committee is government-appointed.

The court reserved its orders on public interest litigations (PILs) related to the impact of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group. The Solicitor General stated that the government's objectives were to ensure that the truth comes out and a holistic view of the issue is taken while ensuring that the market is not affected in the process.