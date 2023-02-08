Supreme Court to hear AAP’s plea seeking mayoral election in MCD on Feb 13

Aam Aadmi Party

The Supreme Court on February 8, issued notice on a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and others seeking early holding of the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The case is likely be heard on February 13.

Appearing for Oberoi, Senior Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that despite MCD’s elections having been conducted in December 2022, no elections have been held for the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and standing committee. He submitted that the appointment of Satya Sharma as Pro Tem (temporary) presiding officer of MCD is not as per the convention as she is not the senior most member.

Singhvi argued that the pro tem is acting contrary to Delhi Municipal Corporations Act 1956, by deciding to hold the elections of mayor and deputy mayor simultaneously. The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud , issued notice to the office of LG and pro tem presiding office, while posting the case for hearing on February 13.

Both the BJP and AAP have accused each other of preventing the mayoral polls, with the bone of contention being the appointment of aldermen and their voting right in the House. The AAP, which has a majority with 134 out of 250 elected members, has alleged that the BJP was trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members.

Oberoi had moved the top court earlier as well seeking directions to ensure mayoral election in Delhi in a time-bound manner but the plea was withdrawn in view of the election being scheduled for February 6.

The mayoral election in the national capital was stalled last month for the second time as the MCD House was adjourned indefinitely by the lieutenant governor-appointed presiding officer, following a ruckus created by some councillors.

The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD House was also adjourned on January 6 amid a ruckus by the AAP and BJP members.