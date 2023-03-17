 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Court stays NCLAT order that said CCI can't order further probe in case of violations

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

The case pertains to CCI rejecting a complaint against DLF and its subsidiary for alleged abuse of the dominant position on the basis of a second/supplementary report of the Director General, the anti-trust watchdog's investigation arm

The Supreme Court on March 17 stayed a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal order which held that the Competition Commission of India cannot order a further probe if its investigation arm reports violations in its report.

The case pertains to CCI rejecting a complaint of abuse of the dominant position against real estate major DLF and its subsidiary on the basis of a second/supplementary report from the Director General.

Appearing for the anti-trust watchdog, Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh told the court that the case would have a bearing on the powers of CCI and would have to be gone into at length.

In December 2022, NCLAT set aside an order passed by CCI and directed it to examine the matter. Based on the second/supplementary DG report, CCI said that "the contravention of the provisions" of the Competition Act, 2002 was not established against DLF and its subsidiary DLF Home Developers.