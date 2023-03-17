Supreme Court stays NCLAT order that said CCI can't order further probe in case of violations

The Supreme Court on March 17 stayed a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal order which held that the Competition Commission of India cannot order a further probe if its investigation arm reports violations in its report.

The case pertains to CCI rejecting a complaint of abuse of the dominant position against real estate major DLF and its subsidiary on the basis of a second/supplementary report from the Director General.

Appearing for the anti-trust watchdog, Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh told the court that the case would have a bearing on the powers of CCI and would have to be gone into at length.

In December 2022, NCLAT set aside an order passed by CCI and directed it to examine the matter. Based on the second/supplementary DG report, CCI said that "the contravention of the provisions" of the Competition Act, 2002 was not established against DLF and its subsidiary DLF Home Developers.

A two-member NCLAT bench said it was "of the opinion that without going into further detail or delving into the merit of the case the order impugned is liable to be set aside since the order is primarily passed on the supplementary investigation report submitted by the DG which was conducted on a void order of the CCI."

Background of the case

The matter pertains to Regal Garden in Sector 90, DLF Garden City, Gurugram, where an informant had complained against the firm alleging the buyer-seller agreement reflected abuse of dominance by DLF Home Developers.

The informant complained to CCI, saying the clauses were "highly unfair and discriminatory", however, the fair trade regulator on August 31, 2018, closed the complaint, saying that there was no violation.

The order was challenged before NCLAT, which is the appellate authority over the fair trade regulator. After more than four years, NCLAT set aside the order and sent the matter back for re-examination.

It sent the matter back "to CCI to pass the order afresh on the basis of the first report" filed by DG office.

"The CCI is required to examine the entire issue and pass appropriate order in accordance with law after giving an opportunity of hearing to all concerned within a period of three months from the date of receipt/production of a copy of this order," it said.

NCLAT observed that DG, which conducted the probe on the order of CCI, in its report showed a violation of the provision under Section 4 of the Act by DLF and its subsidiary.

"Even though DG in its investigation report dated March 2016 noticed the violation committed by respondents under Section 4 of the Act, by its order dated November 9, 2016 the CCI directed the DG to conduct further investigation," it said.

Questioning the CCI direction for a second/supplementary probe, NCLAT said:" Further investigation as per Act is required in a case of closure, not in a case where DG has submitted report showing contravention of provisions of the Act by a party/parties."