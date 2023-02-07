Supreme Court refuses to grant relief to Rapido against Maharashtra ban

The Supreme Court, on February 7, declined to grant relief to Rapido in a plea challenging the Maharashtra government's denial to grant two-wheeler bike taxi aggregator license to the company.

The apex court, while refusing to grant relief to Rapido, granted it the liberty to move the Bombay High Court by filing a writ petition to challenge January 19 notification issued by Maharashtra. The SC has asked Bombay High Court to consider Rapido’s challenge un-influenced by its earlier order.

The Supreme Court observed that Motor Vehicles Act, as amended in 2019, makes it clear that aggregators cannot operate without a valid licence.

Furthermore, Maharashtra has been asked to take a decision on whether or not to permit bike taxi aggregators by March 31.

Rapido had appealed against the Bombay High Court’s order from January rejecting the company’s plea against the State government's refusal to grant a two-wheeler bike taxi aggregator license to the company. The bike taxi and auto aggregator had also challenged the government resolution (GR), issued on January 19, by Maharashtra banning the use of non-transport vehicles including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers from aggregation, in order to ensure road safety of the general public and passengers at large. The GR noted that if non-transport vehicles are permitted for aggregation, it would require a detailed consideration in terms of guidelines, terms and conditions and framework.

S.N.Thyagarajan