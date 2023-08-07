Supreme Court refuses Go First's appeal against Delhi HC order on aircraft inspection

Go First

The Supreme Court on August 7 refused to entertain Go First's appeal against a Delhi High Court that allowed lessors to inspect the cash-strapped airline's aircraft, a setback to the grounded carrier’s efforts to restart operations.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the court would not interfere with the proceedings at the Delhi High Court where a single judge was hearing the case daily. The court asked the Resolution Professional (RP) of the airline to raise the issue before the high court.

Appearing for the RP, senior advocate Shyam Divan argued that the Delhi High Court and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) were passing contradictory orders and hence, the Supreme Court must intervene.

The high court has said the airline cannot operate the leased aircraft, while NCLT has held that the Go First, formerly GoAir, can operate the planes.

The high court didn’t have the jurisdiction to hear the case as it involved Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Divan argued.

The airline has been saying that aircraft are essential for its operations or would have grave consequences for the company.

The Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea, saying the hearing before the bench of Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju was at an advanced stage.

The airline has a fleet of 56 aircraft, all of them leased. Thirty of these are owned by Pembroke Aviation, Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Ltd, EOS Aviation, and SMBC Aviation, who moved the high court demanding their aircraft be released.

On July 12, a division bench of the high court refused to hear Go First's plea against the order that allowed lessors to inspect 30 aircraft at regular intervals.

It also upheld the single's judge's order restraining the Resolution Professional of Go First from removing, replacing, or taking out any part of the leased aircraft without the lessors’ permission. The division bench, however, permitted Go First to continue maintaining the aircraft.

It also directed the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to consider Go First’s plan to resume operations, taking into account the rights of the lessors.

On July 5, a single-judge bench of the high court allowed the lessors to inspect and carry out maintenance work on their 30 leased aircraft twice a month.

GoAir stopped flying on May 3, blaming its woes on Pratt and Whitney, saying engine failures led to increase in costs. The American engine manufacturer has denied the charge.

A week later, it filed a plea in NCLT for voluntary insolvency resolution process, granting it bankruptcy protection, barring lessors from repossessing their aircraft.

The tribunal appointed an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP), suspended the board and imposed a moratorium on the airline's financial obligations.

On May 22, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld the NCLT order to admit Go First's plea for insolvency.