Supreme Court no to CBI probe into 'attack' on Union minister Nisith Pramanik in Bengal

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST

The apex court has asked the high court to reconsider the case after analysing the reports of the West Bengal police on the action taken in the case

The Supreme Court on April 13 set aside a Calcutta High Court order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged attack on Union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar.

The court has asked the high court to reconsider the case after analysing the West Bengal police’s reports on the action taken.

In February, Pramanik, who is also the minister of state for youth affairs and sports, was in Cooch Behar when his convoy was allegedly attacked. The minister was on his way to meet BJP workers.

Leader of opposition in state assembly Suvendu Adhikari filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the court seeking a CBI inquiry. A divisional bench of the high court allowed the BJP leader’s plea, asking the state police to hand over the case documents to the investigating agency.