Supreme Court no to CBI probe into 'attack' on Union minister Nisith Pramanik in Bengal

The Supreme Court on April 13 set aside a Calcutta High Court order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged attack on Union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar.

The court has asked the high court to reconsider the case after analysing the West Bengal police’s reports on the action taken.

In February, Pramanik, who is also the minister of state for youth affairs and sports, was in Cooch Behar when his convoy was allegedly attacked. The minister was on his way to meet BJP workers.

Leader of opposition in state assembly Suvendu Adhikari filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the court seeking a CBI inquiry. A divisional bench of the high court allowed the BJP leader’s plea, asking the state police to hand over the case documents to the investigating agency.

Appearing for the state in the Supreme Court, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued on April 13 that the high court had not considered the reports of the police. The high court selectively quoted portions of the reports submitted by the West Bengal police, he said. Appearing for Adhikari, senior advocate Paramjit Patwalia argued that the police acted in a biased manner. Related stories Can't call upon collegium to reconsider decision while exercising power of judicial review: SC

Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle The court, however, set aside the high court order, asking it to consider the case afresh. Clashes between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP, which is trying to expand its presence in the state, are on the rise, especially after the 2021 assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress retained the state by a huge margin, beating back the BJP challenge.

S.N.Thyagarajan