 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Supreme Court grants Vedanta permission for Sterlite plant maintenance

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

A bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, relied on the report of a High Powered Committee (HPC) formed by the government of Tamil Nadu to inspect the structural and civil safety of the plant.

SC permitted Vedanta to carry out upkeep activities

The Supreme Court on April 10 granted permission to Vedanta to carry out maintenance work at its closed Sterlite plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The decision was made based on the report of a High Powered Committee (HPC) formed by the government of Tamil Nadu to inspect the structural and civil safety of the plant.

The HPC inspected the plant in July 2022 and recommended certain maintenance activities be undertaken to upkeep the plant. The Supreme Court relied on the HPC's report and granted permission to Vedanta to carry out the maintenance activities.

In response to the court's decision, Vedanta stated that they have faith in the judiciary and the State and that the measures taken will be in the best interest of the public, the environment, and the larger economic agenda.

Background of the case: