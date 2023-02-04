Supreme Court gets five new judges as Centre clears Collegium's recommendations

The Centre on February 4 said it has cleared the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court, which was recommended by the Collegium.

The new appointees are - Justice Pankaj Mithal, who is currently the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court.

The Collegium, which is a panel of top court judges led by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, had recommended the five names on December 13 last year.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has been raising questions at the Collegium system, took to Twitter to announce that the government has cleared five names that were recommended by the panel.

