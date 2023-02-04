Supreme Court gets five new judges as Centre clears Collegium's recommendations

At present the top court is functioning with 27 judges

The Centre on February 4 said it has cleared the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court, which was recommended by the Collegium.

The new appointees are - Justice Pankaj Mithal, who is currently the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court.

The Collegium, which is a panel of top court judges led by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, had recommended the five names on December 13 last year.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has been raising questions at the Collegium system, took to Twitter to announce that the government has cleared five names that were recommended by the panel.

As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court.

Once they take oath early next week, the strength of the apex court will go up to 32 judges.

At present the top court is functioning with 27 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. Its sanctioned strength, including the CJI, is 34.

Their appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Court bench questioning the delay on part of the government in appointing and transferring judges based on the recommendations of the SC Collegium.

A senior government functionary said the five appointments have nothing to do with the bench's observation and were made after the Centre took a considered decision. The appointments came in due course, he added.