    Supreme Court gets five new judges as Centre clears Collegium's recommendations

    Once they take oath early next week, the strength of the apex court will go up to 32 judges.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST
    At present the top court is functioning with 27 judges

    The Centre on February 4 said it has cleared the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court, which was recommended by the Collegium.

    The new appointees are - Justice Pankaj Mithal, who is currently the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court.

    The Collegium, which is a panel of top court judges led by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, had recommended the five names on December 13 last year.

    Also Read | Centre asked SC collegium to reconsider 18 proposals for judges’ appointment: Law Minister