Supreme Court fines MMRCL Rs 10 lakh for trying to fell more trees in Aarey

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

The Supreme Court had allowed MMRCL to fell 84 trees for the construction of a metro car shed in Aarey Colony. MMRCL later sought and received sanction from the Tree Authority to cut 177 trees

The Supreme Court (SC) on April 17 took a very serious view of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd’s (MMRCL) attempt to overreach its orders by seeking permission to fell 177 trees in the Aaarey forest from the Tree Authority as opposed to the court-sanctioned 84 trees.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on MMRCL and asked it to deposit the fine with the chief conservator of forests. The court, however, refused to stay the order of the Tree Authority, granting permission to cut 177 trees as it would amount to stopping a public interest project.

The trees were sought to be cut for the construction of the Metro car shed.

The case reached the SC after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court, challenging the order of the Tree Authority.