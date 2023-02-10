Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking ban of BBC in India; calls it misconceived

The Supreme Court on February 10, dismissed a plea filed by Hindu Sena seeking a ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for airing the documentary on PM Modi and anti-India reporting.

A bench of the apex court led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna observed that the plea was entirely misconceived and the court cannot impose a complete censorship.

The petition, filed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, alleged that BBC has been indulging in anti-India and anti-Indian Government propaganda. It further alleged that BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi is result of deep conspiracy against global rise of India and its PM. “The Central government has justifiably blocked the documentary using its emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2022,” the plea states.

According to the petition, the documentary film by BBC relating to Gujarat violence 2002 implicating PM Modi is reflective of ‘anti-Narendra Modi cold propaganda’ broadcast to tarnish his image. The petition sought for a complete ban on BBC in India and a National Investigation Agency (NIA) led investigation against the’ anti –India and anti Indian Government reporting / documentary films /short films including its employee journalist in India and to submit inquiry report to the court.’

It is to be noted that the same bench of the Supreme Court had issued to centre on plea challenging the ban of BBC documentary on PM Modi on February 3. The bench had also asked the government to submit files pertaining to the ban in the court. On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question", according to sources.

S.N.Thyagarajan