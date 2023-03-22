Supreme Court Collegium criticises govt over Judge appointments in Madras High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium on March 21 issued a resolution criticizing the government for not appointing R John Sathyan as a judge of the Madras High Court, despite the collegium reiterating his name on January 17.

The resolution expressed concern over the government's practice of elevating younger candidates over senior ones recommended by the collegium earlier, leading to a loss of seniority for those recommended earlier.

The January 17 recommendation for Sathyan's appointment dismissed Intelligence Bureau reports that he had shared an article criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

The collegium reaffirmed that sharing an article would not affect Sathyan's suitability, character, or integrity, and recommended that his appointment take precedence over other names.

However, while the government notified the appointments of five other judges to the Madras High Court, Sathyan's appointment was not among them. The resolution also recommended the appointment of district judges Sakthivel, P Dhanabal, Chinnasamy Kumarappan, and K Rajasekar as judges of the Madras High Court. It criticized the government for not appointing Ramaswamy Neelakandan as a judge of the Madras High Court, noting that Neelakandan, who was recommended earlier, should be appointed before Rajasekar, who is younger, to avoid a deviation in seniority that would be unfair and against convention.

S.N.Thyagarajan