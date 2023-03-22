 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Court Collegium criticises govt over Judge appointments in Madras High Court

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 22, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

The resolution notes that "The names which have been recommended earlier in point of time including the reiterated names ought not to be withheld or overlooked as this disturbs their seniority whereas those recommended later steal march on them."

The Supreme Court Collegium on March 21 issued a resolution criticizing the government for not appointing R John Sathyan as a judge of the Madras High Court, despite the collegium reiterating his name on January 17.

The resolution expressed concern over the government's practice of elevating younger candidates over senior ones recommended by the collegium earlier, leading to a loss of seniority for those recommended earlier.

The January 17 recommendation for Sathyan's appointment dismissed Intelligence Bureau reports that he had shared an article criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

The collegium reaffirmed that sharing an article would not affect Sathyan's suitability, character, or integrity, and recommended that his appointment take precedence over other names.