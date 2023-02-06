Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to appointment of Victoria Gowri as Madras HC judge on Feb 7

The Supreme Court on February 6, agreed to hear a petition challenging the appointment of L Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court. The case will be heard on February 7 by judges who were not a part of the collegium which recommended Gowri be made a judge.

An urgent hearing of the case was sought on the morning of February 6, the court agreed to hear the case on February 10. However, moments after the court agreed to hear the case, the Union government notified Gowri’s appointment as a judge. Subsequently, lawyers sought for an urgent hearing in light of her appointment being approved by the government.

CJI Chandrachud, on being told of the case, observed that certain material relating to advocate L Victoria Gowri, came to the Collegium's notice only after the recommendation was made. The CJI directed that the matter be listed before another bench on February 7.

Gowri has been at the centre of controversy ever since the collegium recommended her elevation to the Madras High Court on January 17. It has been alleged that Gowri had made remarks against minorities in her capacity as a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Last week, a group of lawyers from Chennai wrote to the President of India and the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud registering their protest against the proposed elevation. Subsequently, some lawyers from Madurai wrote to the CJI in support of Gowri.

S.N.Thyagarajan