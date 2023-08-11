SpiceJet case: NCLT defers Willis Lease Finance's insolvency plea hearing to September 11

There are a total of five insolvency pleas filed by lessors against SpiceJet.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on August 11 deferred the hearing of engine lessor Wills Lease Corporation's insolvency plea against low-cost airline SpiceJet to September 11.

During the hearing today, senior advocate Virender Ganda, who appeared for Willis, argued that it was the creditor under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. He stated that other entities such as Wills Ireland and Willis Engine Securitisation Trust 1 were part of a service group of which Willis Lease Finance Corporation was the service provider as a result of which it becomes the operational creditor. Ganda took the court through various documents to substantiate his case.

However, owing to the paucity of time, the tribunal could not conclude the hearing as a result of which the hearing was deferred.

On August 8, the tribunal questioned Willis as to why it did not send a fresh insolvency notice to SpiceJet when it withdrew its previous plea. Willis had previously initiated an insolvency plea against SpiceJet for the same cause of action. However, it withdrew the plea owing to some technical defects in March 2023.

Earlier, senior advocate Krishnendu Dutta, who appeared for SpiceJet, argued that the plea was not maintainable as Willis did not have the court's permission to refile it. He argued that Willis was not the actual creditor as the engine leases had been entered into with different entities such as Wills Ireland and Willis Engine Securitisation Trust 1, among others.

According to Dutta, these companies should have assigned their rights to Wills Lease Finance Corporation to enable Willis to pursue this litigation. However, they have not done so. There are nine lease agreements with four lessors and Willis Lease Finance is not a part of any of the agreements, Dutta said.

On July 21, SpiceJet argued that Will Lease Finance Corporation is not an operational creditor, as SpiceJet's lease agreements were with companies such as Wills Ireland and Willis Engine Securitisation Trust 1 among others.

On July 4, NCLT asked Willis to convince them on how a second plea of insolvency based on the same transaction is maintainable.

Other insolvency pleas against SpiceJet

There are a total of five insolvency pleas filed by lessors against SpiceJet. Two pleas by aircraft lessor Aircastle and one plea by lessor Wilmington and one by Celestial Aviation Services.

The NCLT on May 8 issued notice in Aircastle's first plea and sought the airline's response. SpiceJet had accordingly filed a response to the plea, and Aircastle sought a short adjournment on May 25 to respond to the airline's reply. Subsequently, SpiceJet filed an application questioning the maintainability of Aircastle's insolvency plea. The airline also questioned the maintainability of Aircastle's second insolvency plea and Wilmington's plea.