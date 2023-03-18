Some judges part of 'anti-India gang', those turning against nation will have to pay: Kiren Rijiju

Some retired judges who were "part of the anti-India gang" were trying to turn the judiciary against the government and “those who turn against the nation would have to pay”, law minister Kiren Rijiju said on March 18.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi, the minister said some former judges had suggested at a recently held seminar that the judiciary should rein in the executive.

"Recently there was a seminar was on accountability of judges but somehow the entire seminar became (about) how the executive is affecting the judiciary,” Bar and Bench website quoted the union minister as saying. “There are few (retired) judges who are activists and are part of anti-India gang which is trying to turn judiciary against the government like the opposition parties."

"Judges are not part of any political affiliation and how can these people say that the executive needs to be reined in? How can they say this? No one will escape and those who turn against the nation will have to pay," the minister said.

Moneycontrol News