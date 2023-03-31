 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Society of Indian Law Firms raises concerns before BCI over entry of foreign lawyers

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

SILF said the rules for foreign lawyers and law firms to practise in India are not in conformity with the SC judgement which ruled that only advocates enrolled with State Bar Councils were entitled to practise law.

Earlier this month, the Bar Council of India (BCI) Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022 were notified. (Representative Image)

The Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) has written to the Bar Council of India raising concerns over its recent decision to allow foreign lawyers and law firms to practise in the country.

In a press release issued on Friday following its March 30 representation to the apex bar body, the society said the rules for foreign lawyers and law firms to practise in India are not in conformity with the Supreme Court judgement which ruled that only advocates enrolled with State Bar Councils were entitled to practise law.

Earlier this month, the Bar Council of India (BCI) Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022 were notified.

The objects of the rules said the law practice in India will be opened for "foreign lawyers in the field of practice of foreign law; diverse international legal issues in non-litigious matters and in international arbitration cases would go a long way in helping legal profession/domain grow in India to the benefit of lawyers in India too." Questioning the manner and timing of this step, SILF asserted in the release that the rules are discriminatory as while Indian professionals continue to be governed by the code of conduct and regulations under the Advocates Act, foreign lawyers and law firms would be governed by their home country's rules.