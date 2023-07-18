SC turns down CCI plea to transfer steel cartel cases from high courts

Steel cartelisation CCI

The Supreme Court on July 18 refused the Competition Commission of India's request to transfer cases pertaining to steel cartels from the Calcutta and Madras high courts.

The fair trade watchdog had requested the apex court to transfer the writ petitions by steel manufacturers before itself and hear the cases as it pertains to a question of law that needs to be settled by the top court only. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who heard the case, observed that the high court's power to hear a writ petition cannot be taken away, especially when the courts have already heard the cases for sometime.

CCI had moved the apex court to transfer cases filed by Erode-based Agni Steels and Kolkata-based Shyam Steel industries before itself.

In July 2021, the Madras High Court had directed the CCI to probe the alleged cartelisation by steel industries upon receiving a submission from the Coimbatore Corporation Contractors Welfare Association, alleging that steel manufacturers were controlling the supply of steel and creating artificial scarcities, thereby leading to an increase in the price of the commodity. The association claimed that the supply was controlled in a bid to make abnormal gains. The court had earlier asked the police and the CBI to investigate the same.

In December 2022, the CCI raided the offices of small-scale steel companies for alleged price collusion of steel products used in construction. CCI conducted searches in West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Writ petitions at Calcutta and Madras High Court

On receiving the order of the Madras High Court, the anti-trust watchdog initiated investigation and summoned companies to understand their side of the case and gather evidence. However, Shyam Steels and Agni Steels moved the high courts to quash the summons.

While the Calcutta High Court refused to grant an interim order in favour of Shyam Steels, the proceedings before the Madras High Court are pending.

While senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, along with law firm Khaitan and Co, appeared for the steel companies in today's hearing, CCI was represented by senior advocate Madhavi Divan.