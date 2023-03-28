SC to hear Vedanta’s plea to carry out maintenance work at the Tuticorin Sterlite Plant on April 10

The Supreme Court on March 27, indicated that it will start hearing Vedanta’s plea to carry out maintenance work at its shut Sterlite plant at Tuticorin on April 10.

Sterlite’s lawyer said “The company’s request for repair and restoration of its copper plant, which is getting junked due to prolonged closure, is a great loss for the nation and economy, is now posted for hearing on April 10.”

Background of the case:

Sterlite Copper, located in coastal Tamil Nadu, which at its peak annual production of more than 400,000 tonnes, accounted for 40 percent of India's copper output, employed 5,000 people directly, and another 25,000 indirectly.

The plant was closed down by the Tamil Nadu government in 2018 shortly after civilian protests against the plant took a violent turn resulting in 13 deaths in police firing. The closure was directed on grounds of violation of prescribed environmental norms. On being challenged by its parent company Vedanta, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) allowed opening of the plant while finding the closure ordered by the state government to be disproportionate. This order was set aside by the Supreme Court and directed the company to approach the Madras High Court if it wished to seek any interim reliefs. Related stories Can't call upon collegium to reconsider decision while exercising power of judicial review: SC

Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle Neither Madras High Court, nor the Supreme Court have allowed reopening of the plant. Vedanta’s plea seeking access to the plant periodically to carry out essential maintenance work remains pending before the Supreme Court. It is this plea that the company is seeking an urgent hearing of citing “steeply deteriorating” condition of the plant and the structures in it.

S.N.Thyagarajan