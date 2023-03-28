 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC to hear Vedanta’s plea to carry out maintenance work at the Tuticorin Sterlite Plant on April 10

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 28, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Sterlite's lawyer notes that the copper plant is getting junked due to prolonged closure

SC will hear Vedanta's plea on April 10

The Supreme Court on March 27, indicated that it will start hearing Vedanta’s plea to carry out maintenance work at its shut Sterlite plant at  Tuticorin on April 10.

Sterlite’s lawyer said “The company’s request for repair and restoration of its copper plant, which is getting junked due to prolonged closure, is a great loss for the nation and economy, is now posted for hearing on April 10.”

Background of the case:

Sterlite Copper, located in coastal Tamil Nadu, which at its peak annual production of more than 400,000 tonnes, accounted for 40 percent of India's copper output, employed 5,000 people directly, and another 25,000 indirectly.