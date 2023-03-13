 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC to hear Torrent's appeal against NCLAT order for RCap second auction on March 20

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

A two-member NCLAT bench set aside an order passed by NCLT and said the Committee of Creditors has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid.

The Supreme Court will on March 20 hear a plea by Torrent Investments against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, allowing the lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital (RCap) to conduct another round of auction.

The court on March 13 agreed to hear Torrent’s plea after NCLAT on March 2 allowed a petition by lenders of Reliance Capital for another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing the insolvency process.

A two-member bench set aside an order passed by National Company Law Tribunal and said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) had the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid.

The appellate tribunal permitted the CoC to continue with the challenge mechanism and invite bids after two weeks.