SC to hear TN minister Senthil Balaji's appeal against Madras HC judgment on July 26

The court has also issued notice to the ED.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's appeal against the Madras High Court judgment, on July 26, upholding his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case is likely to be heard at 2 PM on July 26. Senior counsel Kapil Sibal appeared for Balaji and argued that the there are certain legal propositions that need to be clarified by the apex court and sought for a date to make elaborate submissions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the ED, argued that it has the right to seek his custody as he could not be interrogated after his hospitalisation.

The court thus agreed to hear the case at length.

On July 14, Justice C V Karthikeyan, the third judge to hear the matter, following a Division Bench's split verdict on a plea related to the Minister's arrest, held that ED's arrest and custody were legal.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy had pronounced a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus petition (HCP) filed by Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji.

Justice Nisha Banu had held that the ED had no power to seek custody and said the HCP was maintainable. Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, however, differed.

The ED arrested Senthil Balaji last month in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam that occurred in the state's transport department, and he continues to be a Minister without portfolio.