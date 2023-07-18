SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat HC judgment today

Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court will hear senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal in the "Modi surname" defemation case on July 21.

This appeal pertains to the Gujarat High Court's decision on July 7, where they rejected his request for a suspension of his conviction in a defamation case related to his statement regarding the "Modi surname."

Appearing for Rahul Gandhi, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court that he was seeking a hearing on July 21 or July 24. The court however agreed to hear the court on July 21.

On July 7, Gujarat High Court refused to grant a stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case, as a result of which he continues to be disqualified from parliament.

The former Congress president was found guilty of defamation for the "all thieves have Modi surname" remark allegedly made during the campaign for the 2019 elections.

On March 23, Gandhi was convicted by the chief judicial magistrate of Surat and sentenced to two years in prison. The next day he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

According to the Representation of the People Act of 1951, MPs and MLAs are disqualified the moment they are convicted of an offence punished by imprisonment of two years or more. They also continue to be disqualified from the electoral process for six years after release from prison. In Gandhi's case, the conviction, if upheld, will disqualify him for eight years.

Gandhi will have to obtain a stay on his conviction to be reinstated as a member of the Lok Sabha. Days after Gandhi’s disqualification, a plea was moved in the Supreme Court, challenging the validity of the provision under which he was disqualified.

On April 20, a sessions court in Surat refused to stay Gandhi's conviction, an appeal was filed against the order in the High Court, which concluded the hearing on May 2 and refused relief on July 7.