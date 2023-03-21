 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC to hear pleas challenging tenure extension of ED director on March 23

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 21, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

An adjournment was granted on the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

The Supreme Court on March 21 deferred the hearing of pleas challenging the amended law allowing extension of up to five years for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director on the request of Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta.

Initially when lawyer Kanu Agarwal appeared on behalf of the SG and requested the court to hear the case later in the day, the bench led by Justice Gavai expressed its displeasure and asked the lawyers on the other side to start the arguments.

Subsequently, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appeared on behalf of SG, informed the court that he was unavailable due to personal reasons and requested the court to adjourn the case to Thursday (March 23).

Though the court was initially reluctant to adjourn the case as it had previously fixed the case for final hearing on March 21, the court eventually acceded to the request of the ASG after he undertook to argue the case if the SG is not able to come to the court on March 23.