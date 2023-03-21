SC to hear pleas challenging tenure extension of ED director on March 23

The Supreme Court on March 21 deferred the hearing of pleas challenging the amended law allowing extension of up to five years for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director on the request of Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta.

Initially when lawyer Kanu Agarwal appeared on behalf of the SG and requested the court to hear the case later in the day, the bench led by Justice Gavai expressed its displeasure and asked the lawyers on the other side to start the arguments.

Subsequently, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appeared on behalf of SG, informed the court that he was unavailable due to personal reasons and requested the court to adjourn the case to Thursday (March 23).

Though the court was initially reluctant to adjourn the case as it had previously fixed the case for final hearing on March 21, the court eventually acceded to the request of the ASG after he undertook to argue the case if the SG is not able to come to the court on March 23.

The court pointed out that the Union government has raised questions on maintainability of the petitions as many of the petitioners have political affiliations. Amicus curiae (friend of the court) in the case, KV Vishwanathan however told the court his arguments would keep the politics out and focus only on the legal aspects.

The SC on December 12 had sought the response from the Centre and others to a plea challenging the third extension granted to Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

It had issued notices to the Union of India, Central Vigilance Commission and the ED director on a plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur.

The plea accused the central government of destroying the "basic structure" of democracy by misusing the enforcement agencies against its political opponents.

The Congress leader said the top court had passed a specific order that no further extension shall be granted to Mishra but the Centre gave him a second extension from November 17, 2021 to November 17, 2022 after which she filed a petition on which a notice was issued.

"During the pendency of above writ petition, respondent no.1 again gave third extension from November 18, 2022 to November 18, 2023 to the respondent no.2, which shows that respondent no.1 has no respect towards the rule of Law," the plea has said.

A batch of petitions, including those filed by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Thakur, and TMC's Mahua Moitra and Saket Gokhale, had come up for hearing before the bench.

According to an official order, the Union government gave a fresh one-year extension to Mishra, the third for the Indian Revenue Service officer, in the position.

The notification issued by the government said the 1984 batch IRS officer will be in office till November 18, 2023.

Mishra, 62, was first appointed the director of the ED for two years on November 19, 2018. Later, by an order dated November 13, 2020, the central government modified the appointment letter retrospectively and his two-year term was changed to three years.

The government promulgated an ordinance last year under which the tenure of the ED and CBI chiefs could be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years.

On September 5, the Centre had contested in the top court the bona fide of the pleas filed by some political leaders challenging the extension granted to the ED chief and the amended law allowing such extensions up to five years, calling it "pressure tactics".

The apex court had then appointed Vishwanathan as amicus curiae (friend of the court) to assist it in dealing with the pleas.