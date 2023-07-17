SC sets aside SAT’s stay on transfer of Sahara Life Insurance’s business to SBI Life

On June 2, the IRDAI passed directions pertaining to the transfer of Sahara's insurance policies to SBI Life as it had found Sahara not 'fit and proper' to run the business. File photo

The Supreme Court on July 17 set aside the stay from the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) decision to transfer the business of Sahara India Life Insurance Policy to SBI Life Insurance Company Limited.

A two-judge bench of the apex court observed that the SAT passed the stay order without providing any reason and thus asked the tribunal to decide the case afresh on August 3.

In 2017, the IRDAI directed that Sahara Insurance's business be transferred to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. However the same was set aside by SAT in 2018.

Background:

On June 2, the IRDAI passed directions pertaining to the transfer of Sahara's insurance policies to SBI Life as it had found Sahara not 'fit and proper' to run the business. The insurance regulator passed this order as Sahara Insurance failed to comply with its 2020 direction to recover Rs 78 crore from Sahara India towards its dues.

On June 13, SAT stayed the 2023 order on the ground that it had already set aside a 2017 order pertaining to the transfer of business. SAT found it 'strange' that such steps had been taken by IRDAI after a gap of five years and that too without granting an opportunity of hearing to Sahara Insurance.

The tribunal noted that there was no tearing urgency in transferring the

policies when IRDAI had earlier directed Sahara to service existing policyholders and collect renewal premiums.