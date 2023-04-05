 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

SC sets aside center's ban on Malayalam TV channel MediaOne, says national security claim cannot be made in thin air

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

The channel had moved top court challenging a Kerala High Court Division Bench judgment which had upheld the Central government's revocation of license.

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on April 5,  set aside Union government's decision not to renew broadcasting license of Malayalam news channel MediaOne  on the ground on national security.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud held that national security claims cannot be made on the basis of thin air and furthermore the report of the government does not contain against national security or threatening to violate public order.

The Kerala High Court had refused to set aside the government's decision relying on documents filed in a sealed cover.

The SC held that the the procedure adopted by the government in not disclosing reasons for the  has affected the rights of the channel to fight its case.