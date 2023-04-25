SC sends notice as women wrestlers slap sexual harassment charges on WFI chief

The Supreme Court on April 25 issued a notice in a plea by seven Indian wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment.

The court observed that the plea seeking registration of First Information Report (FIR) in serious allegations of sexual harassment has been made in the plea and it requires consideration.

Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal appeared in the case and sought for an urgent hearing. He submitted that the petitioners are seven women wrestlers, who include a minor. He told the court that there is a committee report on the issue which has not been made public and, therefore, he sought for an urgent hearing in the case.

The court, upon hearing him, issued a notice to the respondents, including National Capital Territory of Delhi and listed the case for hearing on Friday.