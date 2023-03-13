 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC refers petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage to Constitution Bench

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 13, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

The court will start hearing the batch of cases from April 18, 2023.

Appearing for the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that recognition of same-sex marriage is a function of the parliament as many aspects are to be looked into.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on March 13 passed the order after hearing legal propositions from lawyers appearing for various parties who have filed petitions. Appearing for the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that recognition of same-sex marriage is a function of the parliament as many aspects are to be looked into.

In an affidavit opposing a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, the government said the fundamental right to life and liberty cannot include any implicit approval of same-sex marriage.

The government said that at this stage, it is necessary to recognise that while there may be various other forms of marriages or unions or personal understandings of relationships between individuals in a society, the State limits the recognition to the heterosexual form.