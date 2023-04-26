 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC judgment on unstamped arbitral agreements may prolong arbitrations: Lawyers

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST

On April 25, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, by a majority of 3:2, held that an arbitration agreement for which stamp duty is not paid cannot be implemented.

The majority judgment noted that an agreement that is chargeable under the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 cannot be made enforceable in the courts of law if sufficient stamp duty has not been paid.

Lawyers have termed the Supreme Court’s judgment invalidating unstamped arbitration agreements as one which may prolong arbitral proceedings.

A section of lawyers also feels that the judgment, while indulging heavily on the technical interpretation of law, will clarify the stand of law.

