 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

SC disposes of pleas on demonetisation, asks petitioners to approach authorities

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

The authorities have been directed to decide on the representation of the individuals in 12 weeks from the date of receipts.

Representative image

The Supreme Court on March 21 disposed of petitions of individuals raising grievances on exchange of old notes after the 2016 demonetisation.

The court asked the individuals to approach the government authorities to redress their grievances. The authorities have been asked to decide on the representation of the individuals in 12 weeks from the date of receipts.

A bench led by Justice BR Gavai, directed that if the individuals are not satisfied with the answer they have been permitted by the Supreme Court to approach the jurisdictional high courts. It is to be noted that the SC had earlier barred the high courts from entertaining any plea in relation to demonetisation.

On January 2, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court upheld the Union government’s decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.