SC disposes of pleas on demonetisation, asks petitioners to approach authorities

Representative image

The Supreme Court on March 21 disposed of petitions of individuals raising grievances on exchange of old notes after the 2016 demonetisation.

The court asked the individuals to approach the government authorities to redress their grievances. The authorities have been asked to decide on the representation of the individuals in 12 weeks from the date of receipts.

A bench led by Justice BR Gavai, directed that if the individuals are not satisfied with the answer they have been permitted by the Supreme Court to approach the jurisdictional high courts. It is to be noted that the SC had earlier barred the high courts from entertaining any plea in relation to demonetisation.

On January 2, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court upheld the Union government’s decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

While four judges on the bench led by Justice Abdul Nazeer delivered the majority opinion upholding demonetisation, Justice BV Nagarathna held it unlawful.

Justice BR Gavai, who read out the majority’s judgment, said that Section 26(2) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, which empowers the Centre to demonetise, cannot be interpreted only in relation to specific series of bank notes. The bench said that the section should be read to mean all series of bank notes.

The majority further noted that from the records it appears that there was a consultation between the government and the RBI for a period of six months. It has therefore been held that in the view of inbuilt safeguards under Section 26(2) of the RBI Act, it cannot be struck down on the grounds of excessive delegation.

The majority further held that the period for the exchange of notes, which was 52 days, cannot be said to be unreasonable.

Justice Gavai said that the decision making process could not be faulted because the proposal emanated from central government. He concluded by saying that the notification does not suffer from any flaws and is not unreasonable.

Pronouncing a dissenting judgment, Justice BV Nagarathna held that demonetisation was unlawful on legal grounds.

The powers of the Union government to demonetise currency notes should have been done through plenary legislation, Justice Nagarathna said. "Parliament is often referred to a nation in miniature. It cannot be left alone on such a subject of importance," she held.